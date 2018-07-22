Women Of The Ward Walking Tour

to Google Calendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-22 11:00:00

Church of the Holy Trinity 10 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1

Myseum of Toronto presents a walking tour exploring Toronto’s first immigrant neighbourhood through theatrical presentations and animated talks, led by Jon Lorinc & Tatum Taylor (editors of The Ward & The Ward Uncovered). July 22 and 29 at 11 am-12:30 pm. Free.

Pre-register: www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/women-of-the-ward

Info
Church of the Holy Trinity 10 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1 View Map
Closed
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-22 11:00:00 to Google Calendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-29 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-29 11:00:00 iCalendar - Women Of The Ward Walking Tour - 2018-07-29 11:00:00