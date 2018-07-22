Women Of The Ward Walking Tour
Church of the Holy Trinity 10 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1
Myseum of Toronto presents a walking tour exploring Toronto’s first immigrant neighbourhood through theatrical presentations and animated talks, led by Jon Lorinc & Tatum Taylor (editors of The Ward & The Ward Uncovered). July 22 and 29 at 11 am-12:30 pm. Free.
Pre-register: www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/women-of-the-ward
Church of the Holy Trinity 10 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
