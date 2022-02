Women of Wellness with Jully Black

Hugh’s Room Live and The Elmocambo present a concert in celebration of International Women’s Day. Mar 9. Doors 7:30 pm, show 8:30 pm. $60. The El Mocambo, 464 Spadina.

https://www.ticketweb.ca/event/jully-black-live-from-under-under-the-neon-palms-at-tickets/11830575?pl=elmocambo