Women Who Dare To Be Powerful

In recognition of International Women’s Day, Islamic Relief Canada invites you an uplifting event celebrating the strength of women in our world. Our panelists are Dr. Fatimah Jackson-Best (PhD and researcher in Public Health) Nadia Hasan (deputy director, National Council of Canadian Muslims), Dena Takruri (senior presenter, AJ+) and Cristina Tenaglia (reporter, CP24). 6:30-9:30 pm. $12, at eventbrite.ca/e/57025659282

facebook.com/events/785069495187210