International Women's Day roundtable discussion with three Canadian women composers spanning across different generations including Norma Beecroft (pioneer in electronic music), Juliet Palmer (opera composer), Tara Kannangara (composer and jazz trumpet player) discussing the joys and struggles they face in their careers. Event hosted by Whole Note author and editor, Sara Constant. Live music and reception to follow. 6:30-8 pm. $15. Mazzoleni Hall. http://ca.apm.activecommunities.com/theroyalconservatory/Activity_Search/special-event-women-who-write/3289.