Apr 6, 2022

Toronto Blues Society concert featuring some of Canada’s finest vocalists backed by the all-star Women’s Blues Revue Band. Toronto Blues Society, in partnership with Massey Hall, will celebrate the 35th edition of this annual show with a return to a newly revitalized Massey Hall.

November 25, 2022, at 8 pm. $39.40-$86.80. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria. https://tickets.mhrth.com

