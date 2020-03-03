Women’s Rights Are Human Rights

To mark International Women’s Day,  Nellie Langford Rowell Women's Studies Library of York University, The School of Gender, Sexuality and Women's Studies of York University, and lovingsister.com have jointly launched an photography exhibition “Women’s Rights are Human Rights” documenting three Women’s Marches and one protest by journalist and photographer Yafang Shi at the Nellie Langford Rowell Women's Studies Library (204 Founders College) of York University. Mar 3-31. Free.

A conversation & Q&A with the photographer Yafang Shi hosted by Professor Allyson Mitchell will be held at the Nellie Langford Rowell Women's Studies Library at 1 pm on March 11.

