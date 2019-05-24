Words and Music

St. Thomas’s Anglican Church 383 Huron, Toronto, Ontario

Writer Emily Sanford joins Exultate Chamber Singers to explore the powerful bond between poetry and music. The concert includes a world premiere by E.K.R. Hammell based on Sanford’s award-winning poetry, the Canadian premiere of Jake Runestad’s moving new work A Silence Haunts Me, and music by Toronto composer and Exultate singer J. Scott Brubacher. 8 pm. $25, srs $20, stu $10.

