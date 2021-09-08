Work For A Million

Glad Day Bookshop presents a zoom launch for the graphic novel based on Eve Zaremba’s 70s detective novel featuring the first lesbian detective in a mystery. The hard-boiled detective noir stunningly rendered against a 1970s urban backdrop. In 1978 Eve Zaremba introduced detective Helen Keremos to readers in a pulp fiction series. The novel was adapted into a graphic novel in 2019 by television and comic book writer Amanda Deibert, and will be published more than forty years after readers fell in love with Helen Keremos and Eve Zaremba. Sep 13 at 7 pm. https://fb.me/e/1IRzJtYqn