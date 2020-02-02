Workshop: African Vegan Art

to Google Calendar - Workshop: African Vegan Art - 2020-02-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Workshop: African Vegan Art - 2020-02-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Workshop: African Vegan Art - 2020-02-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - Workshop: African Vegan Art - 2020-02-02 11:00:00

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1

Bògòlanfini, or mud cloth, originated in Mali and is one of Africa’s most unusual and unique textile arts. In this workshop led by textile artist Arlette Ngung, you’ll travel back in time to learn traditional textile painting techniques that use natural plant dyes and fermented mud. 11 am-4 pm. $40-$50.

Pre-register: agakhanmuseum.org/programs

Info

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1 View Map
Black History
Art
416-646-4677
to Google Calendar - Workshop: African Vegan Art - 2020-02-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Workshop: African Vegan Art - 2020-02-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Workshop: African Vegan Art - 2020-02-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - Workshop: African Vegan Art - 2020-02-02 11:00:00