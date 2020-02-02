Workshop: African Vegan Art
Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
Bògòlanfini, or mud cloth, originated in Mali and is one of Africa’s most unusual and unique textile arts. In this workshop led by textile artist Arlette Ngung, you’ll travel back in time to learn traditional textile painting techniques that use natural plant dyes and fermented mud. 11 am-4 pm. $40-$50.
