Workshop: Cannabis Wholistic Medicines

Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6

Discover the power of cannabis extracts that you can make for yourself in your own home.

Cannabis Infusions, Tinctures, and Teas - Sunday, January 6th, 2-4 pm.

Cannabis Topicals - Sunday, January 13th, 2-4 pm.

These workshops create a safe space to educate patients on how to create and work with their medicine.  $60 early discount, $75 regular, $100 for both workshops.

Anarres Natural Health Apothecary 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6
Health & Wellness
647-827-6968
