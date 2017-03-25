Workshop: Creating Your Green Holistic Health Business
Anarres Apothecary 749 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X1
This workshop is geared to eco-conscious holistic health entrepreneurs in their first years of business who are working towards sustainable, rewarding practices. We'll learn together through exercises in order to create useful tools for your business. 10 am-4 pm. $200 (materials and lunch included).
Info
Anarres Apothecary 749 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X1 View Map
Personal & Professional Development