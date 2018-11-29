World Merit Toronto Information Session

First & Last Coffee 346 Dupont, Toronto, Ontario

We are hosting an information session to inspire youths in Toronto to take action on global issues. World Merit is a UK & U.S. registered charity with a global community of over 120,000+ changemakers with Country Offices in 125+ countries, committed and taking positive actions to tackle the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 6 pm. Free.

