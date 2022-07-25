Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 25, 2022

World of Barbie is an immersion into the lifestyle of Barbie — the world’s most iconic trendsetter. Guests can step into her world and interact with a range of fun Barbie activations, which have been carefully curated to inspire the limitless potential in every girl. Visitors will be able to experience life-sized versions of Barbie Dreamhouse, camper van, space centre, laboratory and much more.

Adult tickets range from $33 to $52.50. Children’s tickets (ages 1-13) range from $24 to $52.50. Infant (under 12 months of age) tickets are free. Tickets at showclix.com

