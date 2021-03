The Theatre Centre presents Thomas McKechnie instructing a DIY vermicomposting system that turns kitchen scraps and other green waste into a rich, dark soil that smells like earth and feels like magic. March 28 at 7:30 pm on Zoom. Free, if you’d like to build a composter, worms can be ordered for $25. RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfH4ikAIKZVd24yeyENCPe4CoSXPABb0view9pWbQ98s4NrJw/viewform

