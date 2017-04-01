Would You Harbour Me? A Fundraising Concert for Syrian Youth

Medical Sciences Bldg, U of T 1 King’s College Circle, Toronto, Ontario

Spirit Singers and Common Thread Choirs perform songs of justice and peace to raise funds for Syrian youth. All proceeds go to the Cultural Exchange Support Initiative, a group of students who develop language skills with Syrian youth. 7:30 pm. $15, stu $5. MacLeod Auditorium.

Medical Sciences Bldg, U of T 1 King’s College Circle, Toronto, Ontario View Map

