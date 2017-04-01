Would You Harbour Me? A Fundraising Concert for Syrian Youth
Medical Sciences Bldg, U of T 1 King’s College Circle, Toronto, Ontario
Spirit Singers and Common Thread Choirs perform songs of justice and peace to raise funds for Syrian youth. All proceeds go to the Cultural Exchange Support Initiative, a group of students who develop language skills with Syrian youth. 7:30 pm. $15, stu $5. MacLeod Auditorium.
Medical Sciences Bldg, U of T 1 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario
