WRAP Mental Health Group for Youth with Acquired Brain Injury

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Come to the Brain Injury Society of Toronto's new ONLINE Mental Health Support Group for YOUTH living with Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) orPersistent Concussion Symptoms Ages 15-20.

Six weekly online sessions, beginning April 29, 2020, Wednesdays at 3 pm to June 3. Free. Participants must attend each session.

Learn how to create an empowering Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Gain confidence, skills, create your own success & connect with other Young ABI Survivors.

Register at: www.bist.ca/wrap

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Free
