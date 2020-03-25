WRAP Support Group For Youth With Brain Injury
Brain Injury Society of Toronto 40 St. Clair E, #205, Toronto, Ontario M4T 1M9
Come to the Brain Injury Society of Toronto (BIST)'s new Mental Health Support Group for youth living with Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) OR Persistent Concussion Symptoms. Six weekly sessions beginning March 25, 2020. Participants MUST attend each session. 4 pm. Free.
Pre-register: bist.ca/wrap
Learn how to create an Empowering Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP).
Gain confidence, skills, create you own success & connect with other young ABI Survivors. For youth ages 15-20.
Free
