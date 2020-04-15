Write Em Up: 4th Anniversary Show! Online!

Write ‘Em Up! presents its 4th anniversary show in the comfort of your own home.

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via the Comedy Bar Twitch portal. Comics Andrew Chapman, Todd Graham,  Allie Pearse, Al Val and Ted Morris perform while a team of writers (Terrance Balazo, Carolyn Bennett and Derek Forgie) jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts on them and reads them out. Verbatim. Apr 15 at 9 pm ET.

twitch.tv/comedybartoronto  //  twitter.com/heyitstva

