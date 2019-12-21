Write Em Up!: Christmas Edition

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy and roasting. Comedians tell jokes while Todd’s team of writers write roast jokes about everything that comic does. Todd reads out the results.

Comics: Patrick Fishman, David Green, Heather MacDonald, Adrian Sawyer, Carol Zoccoli Writers: Terrance Balazo, Derek Forgie, Jennifer McAuliffe. 7 pm. $12 (advance $10), stu $6.