Comedians are roasted, but not by the host – that’s where a team of writers comes in. Hosted by Todd Van Allen, comics Sarah Ashby, Rachelle Lauzon, Nick Martinello, Lianne Mauladin and Marc Sinagoga face the roast-style wrath of writers Jason Deline, Derek Forgie and Ian MacIntyre. 7 pm. $10.

comedybar.ca // heyitstva.com