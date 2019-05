Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy where comedians tell jokes while writers jot down roast jokes about them. Comics: Jacob Balshin, Salma Hindy, Jennifer Hsiung, Ana-Marija Stojic, Dan Curtis Thompson; Writers: Derek Forgie, Lianne Mauladin, Daniel Woodrow. 7 pm. $12, advance $10, stu $6.

www.heyitstva.com