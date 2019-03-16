Write Em Up: TOSketchFest Edition
Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Sketch troupes perform while a team of writers jot down roast jokes about everything the troupes do. Todd Van Allen reads out the bad news. 9:30 pm. $10.
Sketch troupes: Vest of Friends, Ricky, Family Dinner, Unstoppable Failure, Hunks.
Writers: Jon Blair, Derek Forgie, D.J. Mausner
facebook.com/events/586454161827427
Tickets: torontosketchfest.secure.force.com
