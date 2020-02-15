Write Em Up

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy. Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd collects the cards with the roasts on them and reads them out. Verbatim. Comics: Tamara Appleton, Sashka DC, Hoodo Hersi, Anna Menzies, Max Sheldrick Writers: Terrance Balazo, Derek Forgie, Bob Kerr. 7 pm. $12, advance $10, stu $6.

