Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy. Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about the comics; Todd reads them out. Verbatim. Comics: Mohamed Hussain, Rachel Manson, Michael Moses, Sam Norton, Victoria Stewart Writers: Guled Abdi, Derek Forgie, Lianne Mauladin. 7 pm. $12 adv/$15 door/$7.50 student.

Third Saturday of every month.

comedybar.ca