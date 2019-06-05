Writer's Trust Rising Stars In Conversation

Five notable Canadian writers have each chosen one writer who is poised to produce exceptional and enduring creative work. 

Join us to hear from the selectors:  David Chariandy, Charlotte Gray, Taras Grescoe, David Adams Richards, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, and the writers they have chosen: Melissa J. Gismondi, El Jones, Chelene Knight, Dana Mills, Deborah Ostrovsky. 7 pm. Free (RSVP to reserve free ticket).

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4 View Map
