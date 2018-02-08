Writers At The Rose: Karl Subban

Google Calendar - Writers At The Rose: Karl Subban - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Writers At The Rose: Karl Subban - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Writers At The Rose: Karl Subban - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Writers At The Rose: Karl Subban - 2018-02-08 19:00:00

Rose Theatre 1 Theatre Lane (Brampton), Brampton, Ontario

FOLD (Festival of Literary Diversity) and Rose Theatre present the ultimate hockey dad talking about his book, How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And Life. 7 pm. Pay what you want, tickets from $10-$20.

Info
Rose Theatre 1 Theatre Lane (Brampton), Brampton, Ontario View Map
Black History
Books
905-874-2800
Google Calendar - Writers At The Rose: Karl Subban - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Writers At The Rose: Karl Subban - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Writers At The Rose: Karl Subban - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Writers At The Rose: Karl Subban - 2018-02-08 19:00:00