Writers At The Rose: Karl Subban Feb 8, 2018 7:00 PM Rose Theatre 1 Theatre Lane (Brampton), Brampton, Ontario January 25, 2018 6:09 PM Back to Search Results FOLD (Festival of Literary Diversity) and Rose Theatre present the ultimate hockey dad talking about his book, How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And Life. 7 pm. Pay what you want, tickets from $10-$20. Info LocationRose Theatre 1 Theatre Lane (Brampton), Brampton, Ontario View Map Guides & Special Issues Black History Sections Books Phone 905-874-2800 Date & Time Feb 8, 2018 7:00 PM Previous Next