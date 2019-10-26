Writers On Writing: Kyoko Nakajima

to Google Calendar - Writers On Writing: Kyoko Nakajima - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Writers On Writing: Kyoko Nakajima - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Writers On Writing: Kyoko Nakajima - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Writers On Writing: Kyoko Nakajima - 2019-10-26 14:00:00

Japan Foundation 2 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1R1

Local writer Lynne Kutsukake interviews one of Japan’s most celebrated authors, Kyoko Nakajima. The author will discuss her use of place and time in the narrative of her 2010 Naoki award winning novel The Little House. The writers will also discuss current trends in both Japanese and Canadian literature as they discuss their experiences. Nakajima will also read from her award-winning novel with a Q&A following. 2-4 pm. Free.

jftor.org/event/kyoko-nakajima-2019

Info

Japan Foundation 2 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1R1 View Map
Free
Books
416-966-1600
to Google Calendar - Writers On Writing: Kyoko Nakajima - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Writers On Writing: Kyoko Nakajima - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Writers On Writing: Kyoko Nakajima - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Writers On Writing: Kyoko Nakajima - 2019-10-26 14:00:00