Writers On Writing: Kyoko Nakajima

Local writer Lynne Kutsukake interviews one of Japan’s most celebrated authors, Kyoko Nakajima. The author will discuss her use of place and time in the narrative of her 2010 Naoki award winning novel The Little House. The writers will also discuss current trends in both Japanese and Canadian literature as they discuss their experiences. Nakajima will also read from her award-winning novel with a Q&A following. 2-4 pm. Free.

