Writing an Informed Story
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Toronto Star editor Deborah Dundas moderates a panel discussion featuring Claire Cameron, Helen Humphreys and Roberta Rich. The authors of The Last Neanderthal, The Ghost Orchard and A Trial In Venice discuss how science and history informed their fiction. Hosted by Jessica Wyman. 5 pm. $18, stu/youth free. Part of IFOA 2017 Oct 19-29.
Info
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8 View Map
IFOA
Books