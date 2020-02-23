writtenVERSESspoken

Neilson Park Creative Centre (NPCC) and Fellowship Church co-host a series of pay-what-you-can open mic poetry sessions. Everyone is invited to bring their own verse to share at this family-friendly event.

Jan 23, 2020, 7-9 pm, at Fellowship Church (800 Burnhamthorpe) Featured poet: D.S. Martin

Feb 23, 2020, 2-4 pm, at NPCC (56 Neilson). Featured poet: Charles Taylor

Mar 26, 2020, 7-9 pm, at Fellowship Church (800 Burnhamthorpe). Poet TBA.