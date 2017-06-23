Steven Chmilar

#Hashtag Gallery 830 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario

Wrong Century (oil painting), Jun 23-24, opening reception 7 pm Jun 23; artist talk 7 pm Jun 24 (gallery opens 2 pm). Free.

Chmilar’s paintings are the result of an earnest practice and unbound invention. His work is inspired by the brushwork and detail of 18th-Century European paintings and brings characters to life who are locked in a unique bizarre struggle.

www.stevechmilar.com // @SteveChmilar

#Hashtag Gallery 830 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario

