Steven Chmilar

Wrong Century (oil painting), Jun 23-24, opening reception 7 pm Jun 23; artist talk 7 pm Jun 24 (gallery opens 2 pm). Free.

Chmilar’s paintings are the result of an earnest practice and unbound invention. His work is inspired by the brushwork and detail of 18th-Century European paintings and brings characters to life who are locked in a unique bizarre struggle.

www.stevechmilar.com // @SteveChmilar