X Avant Music Festival XV: Transmissions

Online music festival with OK Miss featuring Du Yun, Thin Edge New Music Collective, Leanne Simpson Trio, Rich Brown, Kaie Kellough & Jason Sharp , Tara Kannengara, c_RL, Classic Roots, Mingjia,Norman Otis Richmond
Ron Gaskin Tribute and Alanna Stuart. This festival deliberately centers on queer, Indigenous, black and POC artists, focusing on individual journeys into musical experimentation. Oct 1-18. Free.

All shows will be available to stream online and will be a mix of on and off-site concerts produced by the Music Gallery; (still) located at 918 Bathurst Centre for Culture, Arts, Media and Education.

2020-10-01 to
2020-10-18
 

