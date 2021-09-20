X Avant XVI: You In Mind

Festival with artists, musicians, poets, videographers, community leaders and organizations join together to collaborate and build a brighter future. This iteration of X Avant prioritizes artists and the communities in which they are rooted in order to pivot from “all are welcome here” to more meaningful and intentional forms of social engagement. This festival is built to listen, process, and artistically empower the diverse communities in Toronto. It is political, musical, artistic, and dedicated to the cultural history of the city. With performances by Alanna Stuart, Eyeda Sophia, Nathan Baya and others. Oct 14-17. 918 Bathurst Centre. Details http://www.musicgallery.org