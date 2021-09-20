X Avant XVI: You In Mind

Election

Sep 20, 2021

Festival with artists, musicians, poets, videographers, community leaders and organizations join together to collaborate and build a brighter future. This iteration of X Avant prioritizes artists and the communities in which they are rooted in order to pivot from “all are welcome here” to more meaningful and intentional forms of social engagement. This festival is built to listen, process, and artistically empower the diverse communities in Toronto. It is political, musical, artistic, and dedicated to the cultural history of the city. With performances by Alanna Stuart, Eyeda Sophia, Nathan Baya  and others. Oct 14-17. 918 Bathurst Centre. Details http://www.musicgallery.org

Additional Details

Location Address - 918 Bathurst

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 14th, 2021
Sun, Oct 17th, 2021 to

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Music

NOW Magazine