The Music Gallery presents the 17th edition of the X Avant Festival, entitled X Avant XVII: LifeWorld, taking place in-person October 12–16, 2022. This is the second X Avant programmed by Artistic Director Sanjeet Takhar, the seventh AD in the Music Gallery’s 46 year history.

X Avant XVII: LifeWorld dives deep into various global and local cultures and encourages collaboration. It is intergenerational. It is traditional. It is experimental. It dreams of a world where we can hold the past, present, and future at the same time.

