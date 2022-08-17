Readers' Choice 2021

X Avant XVII: LifeWorld

Aug 17, 2022

The Music Gallery presents the 17th edition of the X Avant Festival, entitled X Avant XVII: LifeWorld, taking place in-person October 12–16, 2022. This is the second X Avant programmed by Artistic Director Sanjeet Takhar, the seventh AD in the Music Gallery’s 46 year history.

X Avant XVII: LifeWorld dives deep into various global and local cultures and encourages collaboration. It is intergenerational. It is traditional. It is experimental. It dreams of a world where we can hold the past, present, and future at the same time.

Details TBA at musicgallery.org

Location Address - 918 Bathurst St, Toronto ON

Wed, Oct 12th, 2022
to Sun, Oct 16th, 2022

Music Gallery

Festival or Fair

Music

