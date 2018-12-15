Xpace Holiday Zine & Maker Fair 2018

Xpace Cultural Centre 303 Lansdowne, Toronto, Ontario M6K 2W5

Zines, comics, prints, t-shirts, tote bags, jewellery, ceramics and other handmade multiples by emerging artists and designers. Music from DJ Soft Drink and Rose Ceremony. Noon-6 pm. Free admission.

