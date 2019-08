by Kat Sandler (Tarragon). Genre-bending dark comedy thriller that brings a murder investigation face-to-face with the Baba Yaga witch fable. Previews from Sep 17, opens Sep 25 and runs to Oct 20, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $22-$70. MainSpace.

