Yalla Barra

Pride event with gender queer drag performer KeroPatra, Faith (Mona Mousa, Lebanese/Canadian artist el Hashem, and DJ Louay with arabic pop and house music. June 18 from 4-5 pm. http://pridetoronto.com

 

2021-06-18 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-06-18 @ 05:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Community Events

