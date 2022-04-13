Between slam, soul, funk and Afro sounds, YAO explores the topics of pain, resilience and hope in this personal and therapeutic show. Inspired by his new album of the same name (Kintsugi), he uses his talents as a lyricist and performer to transform his life’s wounds into a sensory, poetic and musical immersion.

May 20 at 8 pm. $23-$28. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca