Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

YAO

Apr 13, 2022

YAO

21 21 people viewed this event.

Between slam, soul, funk and Afro sounds, YAO explores the topics of pain, resilience and hope in this personal and therapeutic show. Inspired by his new album of the same name (Kintsugi), he uses his talents as a lyricist and performer to transform his life’s wounds into a sensory, poetic and musical immersion.

May 20 at 8 pm. $23-$28. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 24 Spadina Road, Toronto, M5R 2S7

Event Price - $23-$28

Date And Time

Fri, May 20th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine