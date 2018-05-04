CONTACT Photo Exhibition. Photographer Yasin Osman’s exhibition, Dear Ayeeyo is a tribute to Osman’s grandmother that features large-scale portraits of the Somali people. The photos radiate an emotional connection, offering a new perspective into everyday life in Somalia. May 4-Jun 16. Reception 5:30-9:30 pm, May 4. Gallery Hours: Mon – Fri 8 am – 9 pm, Sat – Sun 10 am – 6 pm. Free. scotiabankcontactphoto.com/2018/featured-exhibition/daniels-spectrum-dear-ayeeyo