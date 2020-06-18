Yeah We Cool Like That: Virtual Pride Event

Tthe UTSC Women and Trans will be virtually speaking with Marisa Grant a Lgbqt2s+ event organizer, Lakeysha Desmond a non-binary dance choreographer and Abhirami Balachandran a non-binary activist. Discussion on the struggles many LGBQT2S+ people encounter, organizations that provide safe spaces and support and how to keep a calm mind in the midst of chaos. 4 pm. Free.