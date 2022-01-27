Readers' Choice 2021

Jan 27, 2022

Factory Theatre presents four new works written and performed by Augusto Bitter, Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman, Rosa Laborde and Anita Majumdar. Directed by Nina Lee Aquino.Livestreamed Feb 24-Mar 5. Free. Pre-register. https://www.factorytheatre.ca/

Information on how to access Year of the Rat online will be sent out to registered audience members via email 24 hours before the performance. A reminder email will also be sent out 1 hour prior to the performance.

Thu, Feb 24th, 2022
to Sat, Mar 5th, 2022

Online Event

Concert or Performance

Theatre

