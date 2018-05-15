Zoë S. Roy
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Author Zoë S. Roy talks about her book, Calls Across The Pacific. The story of Nina Huang who flees the Cultural Revolution to America in 1969, denounces Mao’s regime and, years later, risks her freedom to interview her contemporaries in China. 2 pm. Free. Drop in, no registration required.
For more information visit the library or call 416-396-3975.
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Free
