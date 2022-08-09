YENSA Festival: A Celebration of Black Women in Dance produced by Lua Shayenne Dance Company.

The festival celebrates the work of women in dance, from African and Afro-diasporic culture. August 13-28, 2022 at Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas East) and other venues. with workshops and performances by Tasha Ricketts, Tamla Matthews, Shameka Blake, Jaz Fairy Simone J, Funmi Adewole, Esie Mensah, Ekspresyon, Lua Shayenne Dance Company, and more.

Free and ticketed events; sliding scale tickets available. Festival pass $45. yensafestival.com