Yes Yes Y’All

Futuristic dancehall musician Bambii plays a virtual Pride edition of the popular queer hip-hop/dancehall party. Hosted by pop star Ebhoni. June 25, 9-10 pm. Free. http://pridetoronto.com

 

2021-06-25 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-06-25 @ 10:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Music

