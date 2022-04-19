Yoakim Bélanger: Chaos

This dynamic exhibition by Yoakim Bélanger will be featured in the Thompson Landry Gallery’s Stone Distillery space from April 21-May 15, 2022.

Yoakim Bélanger creates expressive works where the organic forms of his figures and faces collide with the manufactured surfaces of stainless steel mirror, oxidized steel and aluminum. Bélanger’s art is a dramatic examination of the human spirit while exploring the limits between abstraction and reality. The critical state of our planet, as well as the fragility and beauty of the human’s body and soul, are reoccurring themes in the artist’s practice.