Yoga & Tai Chi At The Bentway Jun 13, 2019 11:00 AM to Aug 29, 2019 11:00 AM The Bentway 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario May 15, 2019 2:01 PM Weekly all-ages outdoor fitness and recreation, from June 13 to August 29. Tai Chi with Eti Greenberg Mondays 5:30 pm and Thursdays 11 am; Yoga with TRIBE Fitness instructors Sundays at 7 pm. Free. #TOBentway