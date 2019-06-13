Yoga & Tai Chi At The Bentway

The Bentway 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario

Weekly all-ages outdoor fitness and recreation, from June 13 to August 29. Tai Chi with Eti Greenberg Mondays 5:30 pm and Thursdays 11 am; Yoga with TRIBE Fitness instructors Sundays at 7 pm. Free.

The Bentway 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free, Ongoing, Outdoor
Community Events
