Yoga In The Square

Take a wellness lunch break with instructor Charlotte Singmin. This free event takes place on Wednesdays from June 12 to September 11 (excluding June 26, July 3 and August 7), noon to 12:30 pm, weather permitting. Bring a yoga mat, water bottle and sunscreen protection. Presented by the City of Toronto.

