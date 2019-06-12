Yoga In The Square

to Google Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-12 19:30:00

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario

Take a wellness lunch break with instructor Charlotte Singmin. This free event takes place on Wednesdays from June 12 to September 11 (excluding June 26, July 3 and August 7), noon to 12:30 pm, weather permitting. Bring a yoga mat, water bottle and sunscreen protection. Presented by the City of Toronto.

toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/festivals-events-calendar/

Info

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-12 19:30:00 to Google Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-06-19 19:30:00 to Google Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-10 19:30:00 to Google Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-17 19:30:00 to Google Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Yoga In The Square - 2019-07-24 19:30:00