Yohomo w/ DJs Diego Armand, Phillippe & Carlotta Carlisle
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
DJ Skate Nights at the Harbourfront Centre Natrel Rink presents Yohomo (R&B gold/hip-hop/vocal house/global sounds), DJ's Diego Armand and Phillippe spin blades of glory anthems plus two special figure skating shows featuring Toronto drag legend Carlotta Carlisle. 8-11 pm, all ages. Free.
Info
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor, Queer
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge