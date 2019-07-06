Yolanda T. Marshall
A Different Booklist 779 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 0B7
The Guyanese-born Canadian author celebrates the launch of her latest book, Miles Away In The Caribbean. 1-3 pm. Free.
This children's book is a poetically written story about a Canadian boy named Miles. In his magical spaceship, Miles visits 15 Caribbean nations. He highlights magnificent landmarks and enjoyed his cultural adventures.
Info
A Different Booklist 779 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 0B7 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Books