Yolanda T. Marshall

A Different Booklist 779 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 0B7

The Guyanese-born Canadian author celebrates the launch of her latest book, Miles Away In The Caribbean. 1-3 pm. Free.

This children's book is a poetically written story about a Canadian boy named Miles. In his magical spaceship, Miles visits 15 Caribbean nations. He highlights magnificent landmarks and enjoyed his cultural adventures.

