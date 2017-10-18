York University School Of Continuing Studies: Open House
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
The School of Continuing Studies provides continuing professional education certificates in a variety of in-demand fields. Join us for our Open House event on Wednesday, October 18 from 4-7 pm at the Toronto Reference Library. Our team will be available to answer your questions and help you find the right program to take your career to the next level. Free.
