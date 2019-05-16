Yorkville: From Counter-Culture To Couture

Heritage Toronto walking tour. Explore the transformation of this neighbourhood, from a Bohemian centre of the hippie and youth movement to a high-end, celebrity-watching block.

May 16 at 6:30 pm. $10/pwyc donation. Starts and ends at Village of Yorkville Park (115 Cumberland). Also takes place July 13 at 10:30 am, Aug 22 at 6:30 pm and Sep 19 at 6:30 pm.

heritagetoronto.org/what-we-do/tours